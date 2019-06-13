Vice President Mike Pence told reporters during a Wednesday visit to a Montana treatment facility that the northern border state faces a drug problem tied to problems at the southern border.

Pence was visiting Willow Way Program Home with Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) when he stopped to talk with the media about the meth problem in Montana.

“I want to encourage people in Montana to know that the president is going to continue to make efforts to secure our southern border,” said Pence. “We recognize that the meth that has so impacted communities across Montana is coming across that southern border.”

The vice president pointed to the recent agreement the Trump administration made with Mexico aimed at tightening the U.S. southern border.

“We believe it’s going to make it possible not just for us to end the humanitarian crisis of over 140,000 people flowing across our border last month alone — nearly a million on track to come into the United States this year,” said Pence. He added, “… also it’s going to make it possible for us to focus even more energy on stopping the flow of illegal drugs that are pouring in from Mexico.”

“As Senator Daines said so well, what the people of Montana know, the meth problem here is proof of the fact that you’re a northern border state with a southern border problem,” Pence said with Daines present. “As we get control of our southern border, we believe it’s going to — we’re going to see even more success across Montana as we reduce the supply of that very dangerous meth, and even as we do law enforcement and support recovery programs like this one here.”

Daines followed Pence saying, “We see the staggering statistics that’s going on with methamphetamines tied to violent crime and almost an overwhelming challenge that we face that we’re dealing with today thanks to the Trump administration.”

The senator said that afternoon was about hope, lives being redeemed, and a new start.

Vice President Pence followed, “I want to assure the American people: even the president is meeting this afternoon as we speak, on the issue of opioid abuse and addiction.”

Pence pointed to commission efforts to prevent people from turning to drugs from the start. “We’re simply redoubling our efforts at our southern border,” said the vice president, adding, “We’re going to lean into the effort of law enforcement to make sure that those that are profiting from selling meth or other opioids or any other drugs to our children are held to the fullest account of the law.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News