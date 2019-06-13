Pete Buttigieg Uses Orlando Pulse Anniversary to Push More Gun Control

Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg used the third anniversary of the deadly Orlando Pulse shooting to push universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban.

The Hill reported Buttigieg’s gun control push. They also quoted him saying:

It was an attack on people who look like me, and an attack on people who look nothing like me. It was an attack on all of us. It was an attack on individuals expressing their sexuality, their heritage, their gender, and their freedom.

Buttigieg’s call for an “assault weapons” ban ignores the fact the Orlando Pulse gunman was armed with a rifle and a handgun, so taking away the former would not have prevented the attack. Moreover, the gunman acquired both firearms via background checks, so putting background checks in place for private gun sales would also have been of no effect.

Also, the shooting occurred in a gun-free zone, so the type of weapon used is not the critical component in the attack. Rather, the key element is the amount of time the attacker has to shoot at unarmed club goers before facing an armed response.

Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren also marked the thirds anniversary of the Orlando Pulse attack by pushing gun control:

When 49 people were murdered at Pulse three years ago, it was an attack on our LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities. Today I’m remembering the victims and their loved ones, and I promise to #HonorThemWithAction by continuing to fight for #GunReformNow. pic.twitter.com/bxrCRLx6bp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 12, 2019

