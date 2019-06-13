Nationwide, mandatory E-Verify — the system that bans employers and businesses from hiring illegal aliens over American workers — is supported by at least 3-in-4 likely U.S. voters in six swing states, a new poll finds.

Mandatory E-Verify, which is part of President Trump’s most recent immigration plan, gets sweeping support from the overwhelming majority of likely American voters in swing states such as Arizona, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The latest Zogby Analytics poll conducted for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) finds that across these six swing states, support for nationwide, mandatory E-Verify ranges from 75 percent to nearly 82 percent among all likely voters.

In the swing state of Arizona, about 81.9 percent of likely voters said they supported requiring all American businesses and employers to use E-Verify to prevent illegal aliens from being hired for U.S. jobs over American citizens. Less than 14 percent of Arizona voters said they oppose mandatory E-Verify.

Likewise, in the swing states of Florida and Ohio, about 80 to 82 percent of likely voters said they support nationwide, mandatory E-Verify to end illegal hiring. In Florida, only about 13 percent of voters said they oppose mandatory E-Verify, while only 14 percent said the same in Ohio.

In the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, nationwide mandatory E-Verify is supported by 75 to 77 percent of all likely voters.

In each of these states, about half of all likely voters said they “strongly support” mandatory E-Verify to stop illegal aliens from being hired over Americans. Less than 16.5 percent of voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin said they oppose mandatory E-Verify.

The polls’ findings put likely American swing state voters overwhelmingly on the side of Trump’s “America First” legal immigration plan, with not only broad support for mandatory E-Verify, but also majority support for ending the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

Each swing state poll was conducted May 23 through May 29 with a margin of errors +/- 4.3 to 4.4 percent.

