Robby Mook: ‘All the Gay Men I Know’ Want to Donate to Pete Buttigieg

Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (L) kisses his husband, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, after he delivered a keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 14th annual Las Vegas Gala at Caesars Palace on May 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate to run …
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
CHARLIE SPIERING

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, Robby Mook, expressed admiration for Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s ability to garner fundraising support, particularly from gay men.

“All the gay men I know, they all want to give him money,” Mook said to CNN’s Dan Merica. “It’s not the worst demographic to raise money from.”

Buttigieg’s early campaign success dazzles many in the gay community as he travels the country with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

CNN reveals that prominent gay Democrat donors Bryan Rafanelli and Mark Walsh are hosting a fundraiser for Buttigieg in Massachusetts, a popular vacation spot for the gay community.

The Buttigieg team wants to raise $15 million for their campaign in the second quarter and spent a lot of time at fundraisers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood, D.C., and New York City.

