Robby Mook: ‘All the Gay Men I Know’ Want to Donate to Pete Buttigieg

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, Robby Mook, expressed admiration for Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s ability to garner fundraising support, particularly from gay men.

“All the gay men I know, they all want to give him money,” Mook said to CNN’s Dan Merica. “It’s not the worst demographic to raise money from.”

Buttigieg’s early campaign success dazzles many in the gay community as he travels the country with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

CNN reveals that prominent gay Democrat donors Bryan Rafanelli and Mark Walsh are hosting a fundraiser for Buttigieg in Massachusetts, a popular vacation spot for the gay community.

The Buttigieg team wants to raise $15 million for their campaign in the second quarter and spent a lot of time at fundraisers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood, D.C., and New York City.