Sarah Sanders Leaving the White House to Return to Arkansas

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will leave the White House at the end of June with plans to return to Arkansas.

After announcing the news on Twitter, President Trump called Sanders up to the podium during a White House event in the East Room to thank her for her service.

“She’s done an incredible job and we’ve been through a lot together and she’s tough, she’s good,” he said as the room applauded.

“You also have tough and bad right? Trump said as the group laughed. “She’s good. She’s a special person, a very, very fine woman, she has been so great, she has such heart, she’s strong but with great, great heart.”

Sanders also spoke, thanking the president for her position.

“This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime, I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country, in particular, to work for this president,” she said.

Sanders said she looked forward to spending more time with her family and her children, but she would “treasure” her time at the White House, calling it “one of the greatest jobs she could ever have.”

“In the meantime, I will continue to be one of the most outspoke and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda and I know he’s going to have an incredible six more years,” she said.

Trump hugged Sanders and added, “She’s a warrior.”

The president broke the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” he wrote.

A member of the 2016 Trump campaign, Sanders entered the White House as a Deputy Press Secretary before taking the job as Press Secretary in July 2017 after Sean Spicer resigned.

The president praised Sanders for her service at the White House.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!”

Trump also recommended a future job for Sanders.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” he wrote. “Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019