Andrew McCabe: ‘Absolutely’ Time to Launch Trump Impeachment Inquiry

A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS CUOMO: Put on a different hat for a second. You work as counsel for Congress now and they come to you and say “what’s your opinion on this? Should we impeach or not?” You think we have what we need for an impeachment inquiry? Because, clearly there’s stuff, but I think they’re looking at it from a political lense of consequence more than anything else. Do you believe that an impeachment inquiry is warranted based on what you understand and what has come out in the Mueller report?

ANDREW MCCABE: Absolutely. Chirs, I’m not a political person, I’m not a political operative, I respect the House leadership and the fact that they may be considering a lot of polls and political strategy and they are figuring out what to do next. That’s not my business. My business is investigations, evidence finding information, and exposing that information when the American public has a right to know about it. I think we are clearly there with the results of the special counsel team. There are so many witnesses who could provide important essential testimony to Congress that can only be done in the scope of an impeachment inquiry.

I think that action should be taken immediately and I think people should finally hear for themselves exactly what those witnesses have to say. Whether or not that results in articles of impeachment and a trial in the Senate and all those sorts of things is beside the point. I think the American people have a right to hear from the witnesses and understand exactly what actions the President engaged in, and they have the opportunity to factor that information into their decisions, their voting decisions, whatever that might be going forward. The time has come to get that information out.