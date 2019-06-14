A partial transcript is as follows:

ERIN BURNETT: On the issue, the Achilles heel, or not as the case may be, we will see, you really pushed her on her claims of being Native American, which she has made over time right? We all know, it’s been documented… you buy her answers?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: No, only because Elizabeth Warren, like I said, she has so much policies and plans and everything else is so detailed when you ask her about something, But when you ask her about that, she’s just like “Oh, that’s just what I learned from my family.” So, there are so many other questions can you ask, like, so did the rest of your family find out they weren’t Native American when you did? I definitely don’t buy her answer.

ERIN BURNETT: She cites the Boston Globe, of course, saying she never benefited. It’s not clear whether she thought she would. There’s unanswered questions.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: She had to benefit in some way, shape, or form. My thing is, I don’t understand why she would act that would totally disqualify her. We’re Americans, we’ve all cheated at some point in our lives, we’ve all took some type of shortcut or we’ve all tried to get ahead in some way. If she did that at some point in her life, that wouldn’t make me look at her be like, “You’re just a terrible human being.”

ERIN BURNETT: You wouldn’t dismiss her for that.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: No… You can be dishonest at one point in your life, but if you admit “Hey, I was dishonest here and I learned from that lesson,” I can rock with you.