A convenience store clerk in LaPlace, Louisiana, shot an armed robbery suspect in the neck Thursday.

WGNO reports the incident occurred just before 9 am. WDSU identifies the robbery suspect as 43-year-old Darnell Lee. The manager of Birdie’s Food and Fuel said Lee allegedly came in with a “t-shirt around his head” and put a gun against the cashier’s head. The owner then pulled a gun and shot Lee in the neck, leaving him in “critical condition.”

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that Lee “robbed the store at gunpoint” and “one of the store employees, who also was armed, shot [Lee].”

The manager of Birdie’s Food and Fuel expressed hope that Lee will survive, saying, “I hope he can make it and he can get better life.”

