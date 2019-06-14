DNC Announces the 20 Democrat Candidates Who Qualify for First Presidential Debate

(L-R) Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) talk with each other as they listen to Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
HANNAH BLEAU

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced the 20 Democrat candidates who qualify for the first primary debate in Miami, scheduled to take place June 26–27.

To qualify, candidates had to either garner at least one percent in three DNC-approved polls or reach 65,000 donors, with a minimum of 200 donors in 20 different states.

The first bunch – former Vice President Joe Biden (D), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), former Housing Secretary Julián Castro (D), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI),  Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D- MA), author Marianne Williamson (D), and entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Yang (D) – met both the polling and donor requirements.

The remaining candidates only qualified via polling. Those candidates include Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO),  New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), former Rep. John Delaney (D), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

On Tuesday, NBC released the names of the five moderators. NBC Nightly News’s Lester Holt will moderate for both hours (9–11 p.m. ET) on both nights. Today’s Savannah Guthrie and NBC Nightly News Saturday’s José Diaz-Balart will accompany him for the first hour and switch out with Meet the Presss Chuck Todd and The Rachel Maddow Show’s Rachel Maddow, who will join Holt for the second hour.

 The rules to qualify for the third primary debate are even more stringent. The DNC tightened the rules, requiring candidates to reach two percent in four DNC-approved polls and report 130,000 individual donors.

