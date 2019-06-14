Donald Trump Blames Iran for Tanker Attacks: ‘They Are a Nation of Terror’

President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Friday for this week’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“Iran did do it, and you know they did it because you saw the boat, I guess one of the mines didn’t explode and it’s probably got essentially Iran written all over it,” Trump said.

The president commented on the attacks during a phone interview on Fox and Friends on Friday morning.

He said it was obvious Iran was covering up their role in attacking the tankers, by trying to secretly remove the unexploded mine.

“They’re a nation of terror,” Trump said. “They’ve changed a lot since I’ve been president, they were unstoppable and now they’re in deep, deep trouble.”

Trump said Iran was flourishing in the Obama administration, actively involved in 14 different conflicts in the Middle East but they were “pulling back.”

“I’m not looking to hurt that country, but they can’t have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple,” he said.