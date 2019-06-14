Donald Trump Challenges ‘Little Wise Guy’ George Stephanopoulos

President Donald Trump grew combative in an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos released on Friday, after he tried to rehash some of the details of the Mueller report.

During the interview, Trump said he was never going to fire Robert Mueller, despite pressing the point that the investigator was “conflicted.”

Stephanopoulos cited White House Counsel Don McGahn’s testimony recalling that Trump called him and said Mueller “had to go” because he was conflicted.

“I don’t care what he says, it doesn’t matter,” Trump said, denying he had said that. He added McGahn was probably trying “to make himself look like a good lawyer” and might have thought he would actually fire Mueller.

“I would constantly tell anybody that would listen — including you, including the media — that Robert Mueller was conflicted,” Trump said. “Robert Mueller had a total conflict of interest.”

Stephanopoulos followed by asking Trump why he never personally testified on these issues to Mueller, even though he was happy to discuss it on camera.

“George, you’re being a little wise guy, OK? Which is, you know, typical for you,” Trump replied. “Just so you understand. Very simple. It’s very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing’s collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means it was a setup, in my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out.”