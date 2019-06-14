Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suggests he will enumerate his gun control agenda near the NRA’s national headquarters Monday.

The cornerstone of his plan is the forced buyback of every AR-15, AK-47, and similar commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles in the U.S.

Swalwell initially intimated the government could nuke Americans who refuse to comply with the confiscatory plan, then softened the push by telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that the non-compliant would simply face jail time. He also added a third option–those who did not want to give their guns to the government could instead take them to a hunting or shooting club.

He also believes licensing and insurance requirements for gun owners are worthy pursuits.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling results show Swalwell’s support is too low to measure. His name does not appear in the summary of Democrat president hopefuls.

The Hill reports that he will be speaking on gun control near the NRA’s Fairfax, Virginia, headquarters on Monday.

