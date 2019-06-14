Facebook said it has boosted its advertising spending to increase its reputation amid privacy controversies, censorship of conservatives and alternative voices, and antitrust investigations according to a report released Friday.

Antonio Lucio, Facebook’s marketing chief, said that it could more than double the social media giant’s advertising spending and include more advertising agencies to advertise for WhatsApp and Instagram. Facebook reportedly spent $382 million on ads in the last year, which is up $50 million from 2017.

Lucio said that the organization’s reputation has lost muster amid concerns of election interference and “fake news” on the platforms, as well as widespread criticism of its privacy and data management. “There’s no question we made mistakes, and we’re in the process of addressing them one after the other, but we have to tell that story to the world on the trust side as well as on the value side,” Lucio said. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also began an investigation into the social media giant’s privacy practices more than a year ago, following reports that millions of users lost their private data to the firm Cambridge Analytica. Facebook’s advertising campaign arises amid an exclusive Breitbart News report which revealed that Facebook monitors the offline activity of its users to determine if the user should be considered a “hate agent.”