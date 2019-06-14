“Earlier this year, I made a promise that we would ban sanctuary cities in Florida and today we are delivering on that promise,” DeSantis announced in a tweet.

“I am proud to sign the bill presented to me by the FL Legislature to uphold the rule of law and ensure that our communities are safe,” he added.

Earlier this year, I made a promise that we would ban sanctuary cities in Florida and today we are delivering on that promise. I am proud to sign the bill presented to me by the FL Legislature to uphold the rule of law and ensure that our communities are safe. pic.twitter.com/xKQDOPRBHx — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 14, 2019

I would like to thank legislators @JoeGruters, @CordByrd, @DougBroxson, @JayerWilliamson, @RAlexAndradeFL, and @Mel_Ponder as well as @RepMattGaetz and the Angel Parents for their commitment to seeing this bill across the finish line. Their leadership has made Florida safer. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 14, 2019

At the beginning of the year, DeSantis asked the Florida Legislature to craft a bill that would “uphold the rule of law and ensure that no city or county jurisdiction can get in the way of Florida’s cooperation with our federal partners to enforce immigration law,” DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Ferre said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“Public safety is paramount and local law enforcement agencies can and should work with the federal government to ensure that accountability and justice are one in our state,” she added.

Both chambers passed the bill (SB 168) on May 2. It passed in the Senate 22-18 and House 68-45 after much deliberation and opposition from immigration activist groups.

The law effectively prohibits local governments from implementing sanctuary city policies and requires them to “honor federal ‘immigration detainer’ requests,” the Miami Herald reports.

“A state entity, law 113 enforcement agency, or local governmental entity may not adopt 114 or have in effect a sanctuary policy,” the bill states.

“A law enforcement agency shall use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law,” it adds.