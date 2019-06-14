Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed not to accept damaging information about an opponent if a foreign entity offered it to him.

“I won’t be part of any attempt to undermine our democracy or public confidence in our institutions,” Biden stated in a video released by his campaign.

Biden repeatedly claims that several world leaders begged him to run for president against Trump.

The campaign video features Trump’s interview with ABC News, in which he said he would probably both accept the information and turn it over to the FBI.

But Biden expressed his deep concern about Trump’s answer, speaking directly to the camera while at a desk.

“Donald Trump doesn’t think it matters if candidates accept damaging intel on their opponent from a foreign government. He’s dead wrong,” Biden said.

Biden also said the pledge requires candidates to “use no disinformation in their campaigns or tolerate outside interference.”