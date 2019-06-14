MoveOn Launches Nationwide ‘Impeach Donald Trump’ Rallies Saturday

Leftist activist organization MoveOn will hold nationwide “Impeach Trump” protests Saturday in partnership with many organizations including the Women’s March.

Congress Members Rashida Tlaib and Al Green joined in a June 18 planning call ahead of the events that are co-sponsored by We the People. The website aimed at impeaching President Donald Trump provides information on the call in a link titled, “People’s Impeachment Guide.”

Celebrity Chelsea Handler promoted the events in a Thursday tweet:

This weekend you have a chance to do two of the things that make Trump angriest – protest him, and bring up impeachment. That’s all the reason you need to join an #ImpeachTrump rally. https://t.co/6n2zyDfGto — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 13, 2019

Actress Kristen Johnson also promoted the event:

Are you guys marching tomorrow? #ImpeachTrump: Act to Defend Democracy June 15 | https://t.co/gY0fIqdt9q https://t.co/X3qJUsFR1h — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) June 14, 2019

A map of events on the event webpage shows some clusters of events concentrated in and around Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Seattle, Portland, and Chicago. Others were scattered around the country, more along the two coasts than middle America.

The website welcomes potential participants, “Join us on Saturday, June 15, for #ImpeachTrump: Act to Defend Democracy, a national day of local action to demand an inquiry into the impeachment of Donald Trump!”

Participants and hosts are provided with sample chants and signs on the website including some printable designs. The site even provides a “People’s Impeachment Guide.” Videos provide training in dealing with event situations, bird dogging elected officials, and how to run an effective livestream.

MoveOn describedt the intention behind the event: “Donald Trump’s abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable. The next crucial step is an inquiry into whether to draft articles of impeachment.”

Potential participants are instructed that there will be follow-up plans after the one day event is over. Organizers describe reasons for impeachment moves on a FAQ page that discusses why they support impeachment despite odds it will stall in the U.S. Senate, whether Vice President Mike Pence is a greater threat as next in line to replace the president, and why they continue to herald claims against the president in relation to Russia and the 2016 election.

Modern Family Executive Producer Danny Zuker called for marchers to celebrate the president’s birthday by marching on Saturday for impeachment.

MoveOn lists the following organizations on the event website as partners: Need to Impeach, CREDO, FreeSpeachforPeople.org, Indivisible, By the People, Liberty Tree, Women’s March, March for Truth, AGN, Mainers for Accountable Leadership, Saratoga Progressive Action, Stand Up America, blue future, Daily Kos, Alameda4Impeachment, Indivisible East Bay, Courage Campaign, Progressive Democrats of America, Democracy for America, Move to Amend, resistbot, act.tv, and United Native America.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook