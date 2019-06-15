ImpeachTrump NYC Protesters: ‘Trump Is Unfit for Office’

Hundreds of people gathered in New York City and across the country on Saturday to demand that President Donald Trump be impeached because he is simply “unfit for office.”

A giant “Impeach Trump” banner blanketed the stage while the crowd held signs which read, “Need to impeach,” and, “The Trump/Pence regime must go!” while several speakers took the stage.

One of the more notable speakers at the event was Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), who has voiced her support for impeachment in the past.

Maloney, who was dressed in an FDNY firefighter’s uniform to support the 9/11 victims’ fund, said that she supported impeaching the president and is “calling for investigative hearings into impeachment to begin.”

“After carefully reviewing evidence laid out in the Mueller report, after attending numerous hearings, after listening to the concerns of my constituents, and after a good deal of soul-searching, I have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to open a formal impeachment inquiry concerning the president of the United States, and we must begin it now,” Maloney told the crowd of supporters Saturday.

She warned the crowd that while she supports the process of impeachment, she could not promise that impeaching Trump would “save a migrant child” or “end gun violence.”

Maloney added that it is up to the American people to advocate for those issues so impeachment hearings can begin.

Another speaker named Carlos Jesus, who represented the Young Progressives of America, said that the nation’s democracy is a threat because Trump is president.

“Donald Trump is not above the law,” he said, adding that it is important for everyone to support impeachment to keep “right-wing ideologues” out of the courts.

Carlos added that it is also important for Congress to step up to the plate to protect American democracy.

“My message to Democrats in Congress: Grow a backbone!” he said.

Other speakers agreed with Carlos that Congress should support impeaching the president, including one Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who said “Trump is unfit for office” and Pelosi should use her “privilege” to move forth the process of impeachment.

“Trump is unfit for office and ought to immediately be removed,” she said. “Pelosi is providing a chokehold on impeachment. You have the privilege to use that.”