President Donald Trump on Saturday denied a New York Times report claiming the U.S. is ramping up cyber attacks against Russia, calling the decision to run the article a “virtual act of treason.”

According to the Times, the U.S. is increasingly targeting Russia’s electric power grid and has even gone as far as to install debilitating code inside it. The operation is the first of its kind, according to the newspaper, which also claimed two administration officials said President Donald Trump is believed not to have been briefed on the mission.

Reacting to the report in a pair of tweets, President Trump wrote: “Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country.”

The president went on to deny the report’s veracity, stating it was “NOT TRUE!”

“Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” he concluded.