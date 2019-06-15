Rep. Carolyn Maloney Joins Impeach Donald Trump Call at New York Rally 

Democrat Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (NY) joined Impeach President Donald Trump protesters Saturday in New York as she declared her support for launching impeachment proceedings in Congress.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) joined the New York protest group with a call for the start of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump:

After carefully reviewing evidence laid out in the Mueller report, after attending numerous hearings, after listening to the concerns of my constituents, and after a good deal of soul-searching I have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to open a formal impeachment inquiry concerning the President of the United States and we must begin it now.

Maloney told the protesters that she knew her call could be a “painful ordeal” in what she called an “already divided nation.”

The Democrat congresswoman further acknowledged that launching an impeachment investigation would make it difficult for members of Congress to fulfill their legislative duties at the same time.

“Impeachment will not automatically save a migrant child imprisoned on our border, or add a single unit of affordable housing, or reduce our student debt, or lower the cost of health care,” she admitted. “An impeachment inquiry won’t automatically repair the damage done to our economy by reckless trade wars, or bring an end to gun violence.” She called for taking on those issues and impeachment simultaneously.

LIVE: NYC #ImpeachTrump event, part of 140-event https://t.co/LwdnwBt17A day of action to defend democracy! Take the next step at https://t.co/tvjaToQDMz — a national strategy call with Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Al Green on Tuesday, 6/18 at 8:30 pm ET. https://t.co/vCzGQt6mkY — MoveOn (@MoveOn) June 15, 2019

One of the speakers could be heard shouting that President Trump “does not care about American people” and broke the law. “We don’t need any more information. We need to begin this process,” the speaker said regarding impeachment proceedings.

The speaker cheered on members of Congress who have joined in calling for impeachment and warned those who hadn’t that the protesters were not going away.

Several printed signs read, “Impeach Trump” which protesters waved in the air as they were led in chants.

Justin Hendrix tweeted a photo of the rally in Foley Square:

New Yorkers are gathered to demand an #ImpeachmentInquiryNow in Foley Square! pic.twitter.com/fOa0Gb3Zmv — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 15, 2019

One protester identified as Somali refugee Kayse Jama of activist group Unite Oregon called on the crowd to unite and tell Congress “no more,” (the message was retweeted by MoveOn):

MoveOn promoted photos of rainbow impeachment signs at Charlotte LGBTQ Pride:

Families and friends at Charlotte Pride agree—we @Need2Impeach! #ImpeachmentInquiryNow #ImpeachTrump. Missed us today? join fellow impeachment supporters in Charlotte next Saturday for an Impeach-in! https://t.co/5BVvazi1J3 pic.twitter.com/eYvlRRnrQJ — Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 15, 2019

MoveOn promoted a call for impeachment activists to gather in front of the White House Saturday evening:

Join @hr_indivisible at the white in joint action with @kremlinAnnex tonight in front of WhiteHouse to demand #ImpeachTrump at 7:30@IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/VHhXrdkhQi — DSMITH (@TIMSHEL51) June 15, 2019

Maloney later issued a press release with some of her remarks from the rally.

