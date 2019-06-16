11-Year-Old Uses Machete on Alleged Home Invader’s Head

An 11-year-old Mebane, North Carolina, boy foiled an alleged home invasion by striking one of the suspect’s in the back of the head with a machete.

ABC 11 reports multiple suspects broke into the North Carolina home and “forced the 11-year-old… into a bedroom closet at gunpoint.”

Law enforcement says the boy exited the closet, found a machete, and struck one of the suspects in the head. The suspect then kicked the boy and allegedly tried to flee the home, only to realize his wound was substantial and blood was running freely. At that point the suspect “dropped the electronics, left the home and ran.”

The other suspects fled with him.

This 11-year old used a machete to fight off a home intruder. Now the suspect, who went to the hospital after he was struck in the head, is at-large after he walked out of his room. If you know where 19-year old Jataveon Dashawn Hall is, call @OCNCSheriff @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/gV8y7lYYUl — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) June 15, 2019

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood commented on the 11-year-old’s actions, saying, “This is a very tough kid who kept his wits about him. At the same time, I want to reflect that this youngster, his family and indeed this community, are very lucky this event did not have a tragic ending for the child.

The wounded suspect is identified as 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall. CNN reports that he was able to elude police by slipping out of the hospital emergency room “in a gown.”

