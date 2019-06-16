Pelosi: ‘Absolutely No Appetite’ for War with Iran

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during an interview on Sunday that “we” have “absolutely no appetite” for war with Iran.

Pelosi said many people have no appetite for war or increased conflict with Iran amid heightened tensions with the Middle Eastern country.

“We have absolutely no appetite for going to war, or to be provocative to create situations that might evoke responses, where mistakes could be made,” Pelosi contended.

The California Democrat questioned the Donald Trump administration’s motive to be “provocative with the Iranians.”

Speaker Pelosi asked rhetorically, “What is their motivation to be provocative with the Iranians? Why did the president turn his back on the Iranian nuclear agreement? What’s the logic except some other issue – that it was negotiated by President Obama?”

“We had so many national security experts, whether they were ambassadors, generals, admirals and all the rest supporting the agreement,” the House leader added.

Tensions between the Donald Trump administration and Iran escalated after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif denied the country’s involvement.