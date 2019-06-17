18 People Attend Eric Swalwall’s Gun Control Speech Near NRA HQs

Roughly 18 people attended Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) speech Monday near the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

On June 14, Breitbart News reported that Swalwell would be delivering a speech on his gun controls near the NRA headquarters.

A video published by Politico shows that Swalwell used the speech to push confiscatory laws for AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, as well as a repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). That act protects gun manufacturers from suits in cases considered frivolous, such as when a legally manufactured and legally sold gun is stolen and used in a crime.

Swalwell made clear his belief that U.S. gun policy ought to emulate Australia and New Zealand:

Swalwell: It is time to ban and buy back every single assault weapon — making sure first and foremost no more assault weapons are manufactured in the future but also with a plan to buy back the 15 million that are in circulation in our communities today https://t.co/B3RTSYIAfN pic.twitter.com/d9fAmUrB0r — POLITICO (@politico) June 17, 2019

The NRA posted photos of Swalwell and the 18 people who showed up to listen to his gun control push. The glass building in the background is NRA headquarters:

Look! All of presidential candidate Swalwell's supporters came out to our headquarters today. No wonder he is polling at 0%. pic.twitter.com/sFZAishEoC — NRA (@NRA) June 17, 2019

