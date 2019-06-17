18 People Attend Eric Swalwall’s Gun Control Speech Near NRA HQs

AWR HAWKINS

Roughly 18 people attended Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) speech Monday near the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

On June 14, Breitbart News reported that Swalwell would be delivering a speech on his gun controls near the NRA headquarters.

A video published by Politico shows that Swalwell used the speech to push confiscatory laws for AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, as well as a repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). That act protects gun manufacturers from suits in cases considered frivolous, such as when a legally manufactured and legally sold gun is stolen and used in a crime.

Swalwell made clear his belief that U.S. gun policy ought to emulate Australia and New Zealand:

The NRA posted photos of Swalwell and the 18 people who showed up to listen to his gun control push. The glass building in the background is NRA headquarters:

