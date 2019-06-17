Anti-Trump resisters have decided to protest President Trump’s upcoming reelection rally by bringing the infamous “Baby Trump” balloon to Orlando, according to an update on the group’s GoFundMe page.

Anti-Trump organizers planned a protest – dubbed the “Win with Love Rally” – to counter Trump’s reelection rally, scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Amway Center. The group aimed to raise $3,500 to bring the balloon to the protest and secured nearly $400 more than the original goal.

“WE DID IT! BABY TRUMP IS COMING TO ORLANDO!” a message on the group’s GoFundMe page reads. “With 167 small-dollar donors in under 24 hours, we raised enough funds to bring Baby Trump to Orlando!!”

According to reports, the balloon will be displayed at the counterprotest located at the Stonewall Bar, which is less than a mile away from the Amway Center.

Hate, division, and greed have no place in Florida,” the rally’s organizer, Christopher J. Cuevas, said, according to Florida Today.

“The Trump Administration has demonized our most marginalized communities to distract from their own blatant corruption and incompetence,” he continued.

“We welcome the opportunity to show the President that Florida isn’t falling for it; we embrace our differences, fight for all marginalized communities, and are ready to win with love,” he added.

Despite the protests, supporters are doubling down for Tuesday’s big event. People are already lining up and camping out for the rally, and hundreds of events and watch parties – 797, to be exact – are expected to take place across the country. That far exceeds the number of nationwide #ImpeachTrump protests (130-140) that took place over the weekend.

Trump teased the possibility of a record-setting event in a tweet Monday, adding that his campaign has had “over 100,000 requests.”

The arena seats 20,000.