Beto O’Rourke Plans to Give Minority Americans More Loans

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke told BET viewers Saturday of his plan to expand capital for black American communities.

The Black Economic Alliance event host asked Beto O’Rourke what he was doing to make sure black Americans could benefit from positive changes. O’Rourke talked about stopping at a convenience store on his way to the event and meeting a painter named Thomas who recognized him on his way into the store. O’Rourke said the two then talked about the man’s work as a small business owner and recalled that the man was African-American. The candidate said he asked the man what America could do to make that man’s life more successful. Thomas answered the 2020 hopeful saying access to capital funds would help him.

O’Rourke mentioned comments made by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) about making America great by getting more capital out there. The 2020 hopeful laid out his plan to do this by doubling the number of loans from community development finance institutions and shifting $100 billion in federal procurement from corporations to small businesses with a target to provide half of it to women-owned and minority businesses.

He then called for ending workplace discrimination.

