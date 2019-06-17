President Donald Trump believes that despite protests from some, the majority of his supporters enjoy his use of Twitter and social media.

In an interview with Trump aired on Sunday, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said even some of his supporters said they wished he would stop calling people names on Twitter.

“Well, you know what? I’ll bet they do like it,” Trump replied. “They may [not] tell you that, but I’ll bet they like it, you know?”

Trump said that Twitter social media was essential to challenging fake news.

“I don’t call it tweets,” he said. “I call it social media. If I don’t use social media, I do not get the word out.”

Trump said he was treated horribly by the press, and argued that social media was an essential communications weapon.

“I have so many people that would be very unhappy if I ever stopped. And it’s not tweet. It’s social media,” he said. “I put it out, and then it goes onto your platform. It goes onto the networks. It goes onto all over cable.”