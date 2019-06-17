Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of making “outlandish” claims, after he pointed out in a recent interview that her presidential campaign paid an ex-British spy to produce a dossier based on Russian sources that claimed his campaign was colluding with Russia.

During an interview with ABC News, Trump referenced Clinton’s campaign paying former British spy Christopher Steele — who was previously stationed in Russia — to produce the infamous “pee dossier” that reportedly relied on Russian and other foreign sources.

Trump told anchor George Stephanopoulos:

Hillary Clinton conspired with Russia. She had somebody that came out of Russia. They got information from Russia. Excuse me. Hillary Clinton was totally involved with it. That’s the one — if you talk about collusion with Russia take a look at Christopher Steele, all his contacts with Russia which by the way she paid for, and turned out to be a phony deal, which everyone is now admitting that. No George, all I want is the truth. All I want is fairness.

He later said Clinton had “much more to do with Russia than anything having to do with our campaign.”

“We had nothing to do with Russia. Hillary Clinton had much more to do with Russia than anything having to do with our campaign. It said very specifically that not only that we didn’t have to do, but we rebuffed them. Now anything having to do with Russia had nothing to do with our campaign,” he said.

Clinton responded on Monday on Twitter.

“On the one hand, the president makes nonstop outlandish claims in his recent @ABC interview about my campaign and Russia. On the other hand: Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, and the entire Mueller report,” she tweeted Monday.

Trump is not the only one to point out the hypocrisy of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paying a foreign national to dig up dirt on Trump while accusing him of collusion with Russia.

“We had a major American political party hire a foreign national, Christopher Steele, to dig up dirt on an American presidential candidate,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a tweet.

As if that was not bad enough, the foreign national compiled an unverified dossier that was then used by the FBI to obtain a warrant against an American citizen and surveil an American presidential campaign. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) also noted how a “Democrat purchased dossier (sourced to Russian agents)” was “back-channeled” to the Justice Department: