Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is siding with President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race over his longtime friend and colleague, former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a recent interview.

The senator told radio show host Hugh Hewitt in an interview Friday that Trump has “exceeded every expectation that I had.”

“The bottom line is, Donald Trump is a combination of P.T. Barnum and Ronald Reagan. That’s the best description I know to give of Donald Trump. He’s a great showman and he’s got the instincts of Ronald Reagan,” he said.

“He put ISIS in a box and he’s nailed it shut and we need to keep it shut. He’s put Iran on the run, he’s standing up to China, he’s told rocket man ‘Knock this crap off,’ he told Maduro to leave, he’s rebuilt the military. Everything that you and I and people who were pooh-poohing Trump about, he’s proven to have risen to the occasion to be a Commander-in-Chief who has our military’s back, that I respect,” he said.

“Our enemies are more afraid of America than they were two years ago, and when it comes to Israel, name one person in the history of the United States that has been a better friend to Israel than Donald Trump,” he said.

Graham ran against and did not support Trump in 2016, but has since become one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate. The two golfed together on Father’s Day on Sunday.

Graham also told Hewitt that he thought Biden represented “the past,” despite their longtime friendship.

“Here’s what it’s going to be about: If you believe that President Trump has made your life better economically, and that we are stronger today as a nation, we’re going to win. Joe Biden is talking about an eight year period that, if it was that good, there would be no Donald Trump,” he said.

“So do you really want to go back to the good old days of letting ISIS roam the globe and all of our enemies go unchecked, and have economic malaise?”

He said the biggest problem Biden will have is Trump’s accomplishments.

“The biggest asset the president will have in a debate is ‘Here’s what I have done in my first term. Here’s what I want to do in my second term. Compare that to the eight years of Obama.’ I think he wins,” he said.