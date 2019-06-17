Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the pack of Democrat presidential candidates by 17 percent nationally, but more than three-fourths of voters say they are undecided, a Park Street Strategies (PSS) survey released Monday reveals.

Of the 600 “new” and “likely” voters surveyed by PSS between May 24 and June 4, 2019, 32 percent support Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) finds himself in a distant second with 15 percent support.

He is trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), garnering 13 percent, 12 percent, 7 percent, and 2 percent, respectively.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Beto O’Rourke (D), Julián Castro (D), and Andrew Yang (D) all find themselves with 1 percent support.

Most notably, though, is the number of respondents who consider themselves “undecided.” The PSS survey found that 77 percent are still unsure of who they will vote for in the Democrat primary, and 94 percent consider the ability to beat Trump as the most important quality a candidate can have.

Eighty percent say Biden could “probably or definitely” beat Trump, and 69 percent say Sanders could. Sixty-two percent say Warren and Harris could, but confidence drastically dwindles for the rest, with only 41 percent believing Buttigieg could beat Trump and a mere 40 percent showing confidence in O’Rourke.

More on the survey’s methods:

The quantity of respondents per state was driven by the population for each state. Results were wighted for age, gender and racial identity to the demographics for likely Democratic primary voters. The final sample of 600 respondents consisted of 71% cellphones and 29% landlines. The survey results were released with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 4.0%.

The survey’s general findings suggest the race is largely up for grabs.

“Voters may be ‘dating’ Joe Biden, but they have not married him,” Chris Kofinis, founder and CEO of PSS said. “While he enjoys a clear lead, there are simply too many Democratic voters open to changing their minds.”

“Whether in the upcoming debates, or other events, it is clear that the Democratic race could change, dramatically, in the coming weeks,” he predicted:

