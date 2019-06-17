President Donald Trump’s supporters began lining up in Florida on Monday morning ahead of his scheduled campaign launch on Tuesday.

Local media reported eight Trump supporters began to camp out at 2:30 a.m. Monday as the first in line at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

On Twitter, Trump said the rally would be “record-setting” after the campaign received over 100,000 ticket requests. The arena sits 20,000.

“Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible – and it will only get better!” Trump wrote.

The campaign plans to kick off the event at 10:00 a.m. with food trucks, live music, and will set up big screens outside the stadium for Trump’s speech.

“Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be something to remember as President Trump makes history,” Campaign Chief Operating Officer Michael Glassner said in a statement to reporters.