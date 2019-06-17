Upstate New Yorkers Revolt Against Driver’s Licenses for Illegal Aliens

While the business lobby and New York Democrats unite to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens in the state, voters living upstate and in suburban neighborhoods are revolting against the plan.

The New York state Senate is expected to pass a measure, already passed by the state Assembly, giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens living across the state. The plan, supported by the open borders lobby and state Democrats, received the blessing of the state’s business lobby.

The Business Council of New York State announced support for the plan, saying it is necessary to promote a nationwide amnesty for all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

Business Council of New York State President and CEO Heather C. Briccetti said in a statement:

We are supporting this bill because it sends a signal to Washington that comprehensive immigration reform is a necessary business issue, and because it’s the right and decent thing to do. It is an opportunity to support billions in annual economic activity, and state and local tax collections, driven by hardworking undocumented families around the state. This bill is also an opportunity to increase these New Yorker’s ability to support local employers and businesses.

New York’s suburbanites and upstate voters, though, reject giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. The latest Siena College poll revealed that a majority of all New York voters, 53 percent, oppose the plan.

Specifically, more than five-in-ten suburban voters oppose giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and only 40 percent support the plan. Likewise, voters living in upstate New York oppose giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens by a majority of 62 percent, as well as nearly six-in-ten white voters in the state.

Between 82 and 84 percent of Republican and conservative voters in the state said they oppose giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and almost six-in-ten voters between the ages of 35 and 54-years-old said they, too. opposed the plan.

Even among voters in New York City, considered deeply liberal, the driver’s licenses for illegal aliens plan does not have broad support. Though 46 percent of New York City voters said they supported the effort, another 45 percent said they opposed it. Close to four-in-ten Democrat voters across New York said they oppose the plan, with about 53 percent voicing their support.

New York state is home to at least 725,000 illegal aliens, making it the fourth most illegal-populated state in the county, following California, Texas, and Florida.

