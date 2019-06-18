President Trump’s tailgate party is in full swing outside of Orlando’s Amway Center, with “thousands” of supporters listening to live music and stopping by food trucks as they await the president’s arrival at what has been dubbed the “45 Fest.”

“The president’s historic announcement of his second term presidential run has already generated tens of thousands of ticketing requests and will draw an enormous crowd,” Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign, said in a statement.

“That’s why we’ve organized our first 45 Fest outside the Amway Center. We’ll have delicious food, live music, big screens, and a great time for all of our guests,” he continued.

“Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be something to remember as President Trump makes history,” he added.

People are already heading to the event, which officially kicked off at 10 a.m. ET.

According to local media reports, a live band (“The Guzzlers”) is playing, and food trucks are lined up and serving food. Some say “thousands” are flocking into the area, which can reportedly hold 8,000.

Thousands continue to pour inside the fenced in waiting area beside the Amway Center. This is also the location of 45 Fest where those who could not get inside with a ticket can watch President Trump’s speech live on a projection screen #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/uMXC3f6mYn — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) June 18, 2019

Some of the thousands already braving the Florida heat to get in to see President Trump in the Amway Center. #TrumpRally #Trump #Elections pic.twitter.com/ZLxFYrvyGR — Craig Bailey (@cbphoto1) June 18, 2019

It’s 8 AM outside outside the Amway Center where @realDonaldTrump will hold the grand re-launch of his 2020 re-election campaign. The band is warming up and there’s a party atmosphere among those in the (very long) line to get in. pic.twitter.com/FA8rkNDtJT — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) June 18, 2019

Trump tweeted about the events Tuesday morning, teasing a “wild” day.

“The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high,” he tweeted.

“Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild – See you later!” he added.