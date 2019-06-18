All-Day ’45 Fest’ Tailgate Party in Full Swing Ahead of Trump’s Reelection Rally

Supporters of US President Donald Trump wait along one of the main streets outside the Amway Center on June 17, 2019 some 40 hours before a Trump campaign event in Orlando, Florida. - President Trump is expected to launch his 2020 re-election campaign here on Tuesday night. (Photo by Gregg …
GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty
HANNAH BLEAU

President Trump’s tailgate party is in full swing outside of Orlando’s Amway Center, with “thousands” of supporters listening to live music and stopping by food trucks as they await the president’s arrival at what has been dubbed the “45 Fest.”

Supporters began lining up early Monday morning, but the crowds are increasing, and the campaign’s “45 Fest” is in full swing. The all-day tailgate party will feature music, food trucks and a giant screen to display Trump’s speech for what is expected to be a massive overflow crowd.

“The president’s historic announcement of his second term presidential run has already generated tens of thousands of ticketing requests and will draw an enormous crowd,” Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign, said in a statement.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump line up along one of the main streets outside the Amway Center on June 17, 2019 some 40 hours before a Trump campaign event in Orlando, Florida. - President Trump is expected to launch his 2020 re-election campaign here on Tuesday night. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump line up along one of the main streets outside the Amway Center some 40 hours before a Trump campaign event in Orlando, Florida. – President Trump is expected to launch his 2020 re-election campaign here on Tuesday night. (GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images)

“That’s why we’ve organized our first 45 Fest outside the Amway Center. We’ll have delicious food, live music, big screens, and a great time for all of our guests,” he continued.

“Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be something to remember as President Trump makes history,” he added.

People are already heading to the event, which officially kicked off at 10 a.m. ET.

According to local media reports, a live band (“The Guzzlers”) is playing, and food trucks are lined up and serving food. Some say “thousands” are flocking into the area, which can reportedly hold 8,000.

Trump tweeted about the events Tuesday morning, teasing a “wild” day.

“The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high,” he tweeted.

“Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild – See you later!” he added.

