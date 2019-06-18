Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has released an outline of the more than 100 ideas she hopes to implement in the first few months of her presidency, should she be elected.

On social media, Klobuchar shared a link to her plan Tuesday and said, “The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action and bold solutions, and I plan to get to work delivering results on Day One.”

According to the link, which details the plans, Klobuchar aims to “Get the United States back in the” Paris climate agreement on day one.

Throughout the 137 ideas listed, Klobuchar also vowed to increase funding for Planned Parenthood and raise the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour.

In addition to working towards the United States’ re-entry into the Iran Nuclear agreement, Klobuchar’s plan includes gun violence legislation, which would ban bump stocks, assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

Other actions mentioned in the plan include the removal of the citizenship question from the census, ending family separation at the border, and a raise on the refugee admissions cap.

Klobuchar also plans to “propose a historic investment in America’s education system that will fully fund education, increase teacher pay and rebuild our crumbling school infrastructure.”

While there is no mention of how she plans to pay for some of her far-fetched plans, Klobuchar said, “The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action.”

According to a poll released over the weekend, Klobuchar ranked fourth in her home state of Minnesota with only 16 percent of support from the 772 likely Democrat primary voters that were polled. She trailed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).