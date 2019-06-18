Donald Trump Jr. spoke to the massive crowd at his father’s reelection rally in Orlando Tuesday evening and ripped Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden for getting nothing accomplished during his decades of public service, including finding a cure for cancer.

“I hear brilliant guys like Joe Biden,” Trump said. “He gets up on the stump – it’s so stupid – to his group of about four people in the audience. ‘The government has failed you.’”

“Usually he’s groping someone. It ain’t pretty, but there’s something off with that guy,” Trump continued, noting that he found himself, shockingly, agreeing with Biden’s assessment.

“But ‘government has failed you.’ I go, ‘Wait a second, Joe. I actually agree with you.’ Government has failed them,” he explained.

“The problem is, Joe, you’ve been in government for almost 50 years,” he continued. “If government failed you, maybe you’re the problem, Joe Biden.”

Trump said it is “not rocket science” and subsequently took aim at Biden’s new promise to find the cure for cancer.

“I’ve worked so hard in my career, that I promise you, if I’m elected president you’re gonna see the single most important thing that changes America, we’re gonna cure cancer,” Biden told supporters in Ottumwa last week.

“Wow. Why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?” Trump asked.

Trump also took a swipe at Biden’s “beautiful friends” in the media for taking leftist talking points and publishing them as fact.

“No one even questioned him,” he added.