Donald Trump: ‘We Are Very Prepared for Iran’

President Donald Trump said the United States was “very prepared” for Iran on Tuesday, warning again that the country was a “nation of terror.”

The president was asked about his position with Iran as he left the White House for a campaign rally in Florida.

“We’re looking at Iran, we have a lot of things going with Iran, we’re very prepared for Iran, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Asked about the additional 1,000 troops going to the Middle East amid increasing tensions with the country, Trump said the United States was ready for any possible threat.

“We’re very well set, we’re very well configured,” he said.

The president said that Iran was much weaker than they were after former President Barack Obama made a nuclear deal, arguing that the former administration only made them stronger.

“When President Obama signed that horrible deal, they were screaming ‘Death to America,'” Trump said. “I haven’t been hearing that lately.”