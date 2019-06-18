Eric Swalwell: Ban Ownership of More than 200 Rounds of Ammo

Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell (D-CT) used a Monday speech to reveal his hopes to ban the individual ownership of more than 200 rounds of any given caliber of ammunition.

He outlined his plan to the 18 people who showed up to hear him talk near NRA headquarters.

The Washington Examiner reported that Swalwell also made clear he plans to ban bump stocks, although they are already banned, and to ban “high capacity” magazines, the sale of ammunition online, and the purchase of more than one handgun each month.

He also wants to put a 48-hour waiting period in place for gun purchases and repeal the law protecting gun manufacturers from being sued frivolously.

These controls are on top of Swalwell’s ongoing push for a mandatory buyback of all AR-15s, AK-47s, and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles.

His mandatory buyback plan was originally coupled with the intimation that the government could nuke Americans who refuse to comply with the confiscatory rules. He then softened the push by telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that the non-compliant would simply face jail time. A third option was then added, whereby gun owners could take their guns to a hunting or shooting club instead of handing them directly to the government.

Either way, Swalwell plans to take away your commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.