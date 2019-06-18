Joe Biden Claims $20 Million Fundraising Haul for 2020 Campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden hinted during a New York City fundraiser on Monday that his 2020 presidential campaign has raked in nearly $20 million.

Speaking to supporters at a $2,800-per-head event hosted by investor Jim Chanos, Biden revealed that 360,000 donors have contributed to his campaign with an average donation amount of $55, amounting to roughly $19.8 million. The White House frontrunner told attendees that his fundraising prowess has “allowed me to be able to compete in a way that I’ve never been able to before,” and he has “raised a great deal of money,” according to The Hill. Last night’s fundraiser was the first of four events in New York this week.

In the first quarter, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) led the field by raising $18 million, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) came in second with $12 million. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) placed third with $9.3 million, followed by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who capitalized on a flurry of publicity to raise $7 million. On Monday, Politico reported that Buttigieg campaign officials told donors that the nascent candidate raised $7 million in April alone. Moreover, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has raised $6 million, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) collected $5.2 million and $5 million, respectively.

Around out the field, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) raised $3 million, while Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) took in $2.2 million, former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) collected roughly $2 million and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) raised $1.9 million. Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro took in just $1.1 million.

Fundraising figures submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show Democrat candidates not only lagged behind President Donald Trump, who raised $30 million, but took in less than the party did during the same period in the 2008 election. That year, eight candidates collectively raised over $80 million despite a maximum donation amount that was hundreds of dollars less than the current $2,800 cap.

Campaigns will file their second-quarter fundraising totals on July 15th, spanning from April 1st to June 30th.

The Associated Press Press contributed to this report.