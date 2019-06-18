Joe Biden Fundraises with Wall Street During Donald Trump Rally

Former Vice President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser with Wall Street donors during President Donald Trump’s campaign kickoff rally in Florida on Tuesday.

It was the fourth New York City fundraiser for Joe Biden in about 24 hours.

The fundraiser was hosted by Eric Mindich, the CEO of Eton Park Capital Management with about 100 donors including Stephen Scherr, the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs, H. Rodgin Cohen the senior chairman at Sullivan & Cromwell as well as former Clinton and Obama officials

Biden defended the wealthy in his speech to the donors but begged them to be aware of wealth inequality.

“You know what I’ve found is rich people are just as patriotic as poor people,” he said. “Not a joke. I mean, we may not want to demonize anybody who has made money. The truth of the matter is, you all, you all know, you all know in your gut what has to be done.”

Biden warned that if Trump won re-election, he would “literally fundamentally change the nature of who we are and how we function.”

Biden boasted that Obama leaned on him to help bring members of Congress together during their administration.

“Folks, I believe one of the things I’m pretty good at is bringing people together,” he said. “Every time we had trouble in the administration, who got sent to the Hill to settle it? Me. No, not a joke. Because I demonstrate respect for them.”