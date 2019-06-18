Addressing the media on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) explained his opposition to reparations for slavery, stating “no one currently alive was responsible for that.”

As Breitbart News reported, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties will hold a hearing on reparations Wednesday and receive testimony from left-wing Hollywood actor Danny Glover and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who wrote the book The Case for Reparations. The Associated Press notes the objective of the hearing is “to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice.” Earlier this year, subcommittee member Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) reintroduced H.R. 40 to establish a commission to study reparations.

Several 2020 White House contenders, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) have all endorsed exploring the issue more in-depth.

