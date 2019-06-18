President Donald Trump launched his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday evening, and he called to the stage White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who is set to leave the White House later this month.

As he called Sarah Sanders to the stage, Trump described her as “a woman who has been so good, so talented, so wonderful.”

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Sanders said as she stood behind the podium. “This has been truly the honor of a lifetime, one of the most incredible experiences anybody could ever imagine, and that’s because I’ve had the chance to be on the front row of history and watch you drastically change our country for the better.”

Sanders added, “You’ve made America great, you’re going to continue to make America great, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of your team.”

As she concluded her speech, Sanders also stated that she will spend more time with her kids after she leaves her White House role and said she will continue to be a “fierce advocate” for President Trump:

“I’m going to go spend a little time with my kids, but no one will be a stronger voice and a more fierce advocate for this president because he’s fighting for all of the people in this room and for all of the people you represent all over the country, and he’s going to have an incredible six more years to make our country as strong as it’s ever been. Thank you so much, Mr. President.”

As she exited the stage, President Trump gave Sanders a hug. Tonight’s trip marked Sanders’ final one with President Trump as the White House Press Secretary.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.