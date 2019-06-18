The State Department has identified “multiple security incidents” involving at least 15 individuals in the handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails as part of an ongoing probe into her use of a private email server, it was revealed Monday.

The State Department outlined 23 “violations” and seven “infractions” involving at least 15 individuals in the general handling of Clinton’s emails. They were detailed in a report sent to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R–IA), who pushed the inquiry earlier in the year.

“To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents,” the State Department’s Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, Mary Elizabeth Taylor, wrote in a letter to Grassley.

“DS has issued 23 violations and 7 infractions incidents,” she continued.

Taylor added that the numbers cited will “likely change” as the review continues.

In every instance in which the Department found an individual to be culpable of a valid security violation or three or more infractions, the Department forwarded the outcome to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Office of Personnel Security and Suitability (DS/PSS), to be placed in the individuals’ official security file. All valid security incidents are reviewed by DS and taken into account every time an individual’s eligibility for access to classified information is considered.

The department did not release the name of the violators but noted that disciplinary action is outstanding.

This referral occurred whether or not the individual was currently employed with the Department of State and such security files are kept indefinitely. Consistent with the referral policy, for individuals who were still employed with the Department at the time of adjudication, the Department referred all valid security violations or multiple infractions to the Bureau of Human Resources.

During the peak of the controversy, Clinton said she did not send or receive any emails marked classified on her unsecure server, but it was ultimately discovered that she used “numerous personal devices” and transmitted a number of emails containing classified information and “top secret” information. However, Former FBI Director James Comey determined she was “extremely careless” and did not recommend further action during the highly anticipated July 5, 2016 news conference.

The ongoing email probe is taking longer than initially expected, but it should wrap up by Sept. 1.

“Given the volume of emails provided to the Department from former Secretary Clinton’s private email server, the Department’s process has been necessarily more complicated and complex requiring a significant dedication of time and resources,” Taylor wrote.

President Trump reacted to the latest development in a tweet posted early Tuesday morning, calling it “really big.”

“Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails. @FoxNews,” he tweeted.

“This is really big,” he continued. “Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this?”