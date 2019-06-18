FRANKLIN, Tennessee – – An engaged and enthusiastic crowd of 75 people at a Trump 2020 re-election announcement watch party held here at Mojo’s Tacos broke into loud cheers and applause Tuesday night when the president pointed to the assembled media and said, “That is a lot of fake news out there.”

It was a festive evening filled with ardent supporters of the president at the event organized by the Williamson County Republican Party. Similar events were held throughout the state of Tennessee, which President Trump won by 26 points in the 2016 election.

“We’re having a great time out here watching President Trump on TV. He’s up on stage right now. We’re so excited he’s going to be the next best president,” Norm, a real estate investor, told Breitbart News.

Gini, who works in marketing, shared Norm’s enthusiasm.

“This is great. It’s all about 2020. We are committed to making sure that President Trump is re-elected. GDP is up and wages are up, we’re really happy,” she told Breitbart News.

Ed, a retiree, was equally upbeat about President Trump’s re-election prospects.

“This is great. Everybody’s here having a great time, socializing, excited about Trump running again for president. I think he’s going to win. He’ll do great in Tennessee. If every state was like Tennessee, this country would be in great shape,” he told Breitbart News.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden weighed in with this statement issued shortly after the president’s one hour rally ended a few minutes after 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

“President Trump has had the support of the Tennessee Republican Party since day one and 2020 will be no different,” Golden said.

“Our country has made tremendous strides under his leadership with historically low unemployment rates, an economy that has created six million jobs and continually strong wage growth. Americans can expect this to continue so long as he is in office. We are looking forward to the next election cycle and we are ready to help President Trump secure victory in 2020,” he added.

President Trump is expected to easily win Tennessee in the 2020 election.