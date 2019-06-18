“We’re here to announce our endorsement for president in 2020, or, at least, who we’re not endorsing: Donald Trump,” the Orlando Sentinel‘s editorial board announced Tuesday, adding that there is “no point pretending” that it could recommend readers to vote for Trump.

The editorial board cites a number of previously debunked fake news talking points, including the Washington Post’s database which accuses Trump of telling over “10,000” lies since taking office. Notably, the editorial team remained silent on the countless smears and misleading reports perpetrated by the mainstream media on a near-daily basis.

The board said Trump has waged a war on “decency” by insulting opponents with “middle-school taunts” and concluded that he “demonstrates no capacity for empathy or remorse.”

“Trump has diminished our standing in the world. He reneges on deals, attacks allies and embraces enemies,” the board wrote.

The piece also mentioned the previous travel ban controversy, perpetuating the fake news talking point that Trump arbitrarily banned Muslims from entering the United States. The Sentinel wrote:

Domestically, the president’s signature issue — immigration — has moved in fits and starts. Happily, he abandoned pursuing an outright — and unconstitutional — ban on Muslims entering the U.S., opting instead to restrict travel for people from a handful of nations, most of them majority Muslim. That premise, of course, is patently false. The travel ban restricted travel from a handful of countries known to sponsor terrorism, all of which were previously flagged by the Obama administration. It was never a broad restriction on Muslims and had no effect on the vast majority of Muslim nations. The Supreme Court upheld the ban last summer.