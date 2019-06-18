Watch Live: Ted Cruz Hosts Hearing on Term Limits

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will host a hearing Tuesday on imposing term limits for lawmakers serving in Congress.

Sen. Cruz, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, will hold a hearing Tuesday entitled, “Keeping Congress Accountable: Term Limits In the United States.”

The Texas senator has proposed a constitutional amendment that would prevent lawmakers from serving in the House for longer than six years, and blocking senators from serving in Congress’ upper chamber for longer than two six-year terms.

Former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) will serve as a witness during the hearing. The hearing will also feature testimony from Nick Tomboulides, the executive director of U.S. Term Limits, University of Rochester professor Lynda Powell, West Texas A&M professor John David Rausch, and R Street Institute senior fellow Casey Burgat.

The hearing will start on Tuesday at 3:30 P.M. Eastern. Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this hearing.