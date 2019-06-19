Analyst Bakari Sellers appeared on CNN following President Trump’s re-election rally in Orlando on Tuesday night and delivered a warning to the left. He said if the election occurred today, Trump would be elected “another four years.”

Trump had earlier dazzled his massive crowd of supporters, hitting a variety of talking points – draining the swamp, combating illegal immigration, and ripping Democrats and the mainstream media. Those who were part of the Amway Center’s crowd overflow watched the president’s speech on a big screen outside of the arena as part of the all-day “45 Fest.” All the while, watch parties popped up nationwide.

Overall, the president saw a tremendous outpouring of support.

Sellers appeared on CNN later and issued his warning to the left – a warning he admitted “may throw some people off.”

“You know I don’t think Democrats have much to be excited about right now,” he said.

“I think that if the election was today… I think that Donald Trump would be elected for another four years, and I think Democrats need to get that in their head,” he continued.

Former Trump aide Steven Cheung tweeted the clip, adding, “When even @TheDemocrats doubt their own chances of beating @realDonaldTrump, you know 2020 will bring 4 MORE YEARS. # Trump2020.”

When even @TheDemocrats doubt their own chances of beating @realDonaldTrump, you know 2020 will bring 4 MORE YEARS. #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/mwor5jWBh1 — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) June 19, 2019

Recent polls show Trump surging in key Rust Belt states – Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.