More self-described Democrats are supporting the idea of impeaching President Trump, but their calls do not reflect the nation’s pulse, a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday revealed.

Over two-thirds of registered Democrat voters surveyed – 67 percent – believe Congress should pursue impeachment proceedings against the president. This is an eight percent increase from a similar survey taken two months ago. Only 18 percent of Democrats said Congress should not pursue impeachment.

“A majority of Democrats, 52 percent, said beginning impeachment proceedings should be a ‘top priority’ for Congress, up from 46 percent of Democrats who said it should be a chief legislative concern in a survey earlier this month,” Politico reported.

The number, however, drastically changes when results are examined as a whole – including Democrat, Republican, and independent voters.

The survey asked respondents to rank the importance of impeachment proceedings to remove President Trump from office. Forty-one percent said it “should not be done,” 10 percent said it is “not too important a priority,” and 11 percent said they did not know or had “no opinion.” Only 27 percent across the board considered impeachment proceedings a “top priority,” and 11 percent considered it “an important, but lower priority.”

Morning Consult Vice President Tyler Sinclair said the left’s support for impeachment has been slowly and consistently growing over the last few months.

“While there hasn’t been a huge surge in support for impeachment over the past few months, we have seen a steady drumbeat across a number of data points that show impeachment is gaining even more support among Democrats,” Sinclair said.

“That being said, support has remained steady among independents and very low with Republicans,” he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been slowly warming up to her party’s demands for impeachment proceedings and recently said a public rebuke of the president would not suffice.

“No. I think censure is just a way out,” she told reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast Wednesday. “If you want to go, you have to go. In other words, if the goods are there, you must impeach.”

Morning Consult conducted the poll June 14-16, polling 1,992 registered voters. The margin of error is two percent.