President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released about 3,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States over the last six days, federal data confirms.

From June 12 to June 17, DHS released 3,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into various American communities. The federal data indicates that over the last six days, DHS has released more than 580 border crossers and illegal aliens every day.

Despite continuing to release border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S., DHS has cut down the number of nationals it releases since Trump struck a deal with Mexico to mitigate catch and release. Two weeks ago, DHS was releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into the country at a rate of more than 1,000 a day.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities — as well as flying them into the interior of the country — and dropping them off with the hope they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

Since December 21, 2018, DHS has released about 208,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. — all of which have been initially dropped off in San Diego, California; Phoenix, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio, alone, has been forced to absorb 78,000 border crossers and illegal aliens since the end of last year, while El Paso has had to take 73,000. Phoenix has had to absorb nearly 40,000 border crossers and illegal aliens since the end of last year, and San Diego has had to take almost 20,000.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan admitted weeks ago to Congress that “100 percent” of adult border crossers arriving at the southern border with children were being released into the U.S. and eventually being given work permits to take American jobs.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has exclusively detailed at Breitbart News three executive actions the Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be heard quickly. Kobach has also warned that wage hikes for America’s blue-collar and working class will not continue while illegal immigration levels continue soaring at current rates.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country. The mass inflow of legal immigrants is in addition to the hundreds of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population annually.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.