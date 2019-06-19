Donald Trump Raises $24.8 Million on Day of 2020 Kickoff Rally

President Donald Trump raised a staggering $24.8 million in 24 hours on the day he officially announced he was running for re-election.

The numbers were released by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Tim Murtaugh, the Director of Communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!” McDaniel wrote on Twitter.

“On top of an electric rally in Orlando, this shows huge Trump enthusiasm,” Murtaugh wrote.

Jaw-dropping numbers from the 24 hours of the day @realDonaldTrump announced his re-election campaign: $24.8 million raised. Do the math: that’s more than a million dollars an hour for an entire day. On top of an electric rally in Orlando, this shows huge Trump enthusiasm. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 19, 2019

The number includes the $14 million raised by the Trump campaign and the more than $10 million raised by Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee with the RNC.

The campaign had set a $7 million goal for Trump’s kickoff rally day in order to top Democrat primary challengers record fundraising earlier in the year. Former Vice President Joe Biden made headlines for raising $6.3 million on his first day and Beto O’Rourke raised $6.1 million on his first day. Sen. Bernie Sanders brought $5.9 million.

Biden teased his campaign had raised nearly $20 million in one quarter during a fundraiser on Monday.

“With your help, you’re going to allow me to be able to compete in a way that I’ve never been able to do before,” Biden bragged to donors gathered at the home of billionaire Wall Street financier James Chanos. “We’ve raised a great deal of money.”