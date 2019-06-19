Donald Trump: ‘Sad’ Democrats Putting Hope Hicks ‘Through Hell’

President Donald Trump commented on the House Judiciary Committee testimony of his former communications director, Hope Hicks, on Wednesday.

“So sad that the Democrats are putting wonderful Hope Hicks through hell, for 3 years now, after total exoneration by Robert Mueller & the Mueller Report,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They were unhappy with result so they want a Do Over. Very unfair and costly to her. Will it ever end?”

Hicks agreed to testify behind closed doors to the committee, answering questions about her time as Trump’s campaign adviser, not her position at the White House which Trump’s attorneys say is covered by executive privilege.

Hicks currently works as the chief communications officer for New Fox, based in Los Angeles. Establishment media and cable news reports focused intently on her return to Washington for congressional testimony.

Trump again criticized Congress for failing to investigate Hillary Clinton for deleting her emails after getting a subpoena from Congress to preserve them.

“Anybody else would be in jail for that, yet the Dems refuse to even bring it up,” Trump wrote, describing the House Judiciary Committee as “rigged.”

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS ARE #RIGGED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

If I didn’t have the Phony Witch Hunt going on for 3 years, and if the Fake News Media and their partner in Crime, the Democrats, would have played it straight, I would be way up in the Polls right now – with our Economy, winning by 20 points. But I’m winning anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

So sad that the Democrats are putting wonderful Hope Hicks through hell, for 3 years now, after total exoneration by Robert Mueller & the Mueller Report. They were unhappy with result so they want a Do Over. Very unfair & costly to her. Will it ever end? Why aren’t they……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019