Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to President Trump’s official reelection kickoff on Tuesday night with a video, dismissing the president as a “racist,” “sexist,” “homophobe,” “xenophobe,” and “religious bigot.”

Sanders spoke shortly after Trump’s remarks and described the president’s speech as “an hour and a half speech of lies, distortions, and total absolute nonsense.”

He apologized to those who watched the president’s address, noting they might have felt “discombobulated” and immediately took aim at Trump for failing to mention what Sanders considers one of the most pressing issues of the modern era: Climate change.

The scientific community overwhelmingly says climate change is a “crisis,” Sanders claimed, adding it is “real” and “caused by man-made activities.”

“Maybe I missed it, ” he said. “I did not hear Donald Trump mention one word about the planetary crisis of climate change.”

Trump, Sanders said, lives in a “parallel universe” and proceeded to describe him as a “racist,” “sexist,” “homophobe,” and “religious bigot” who longs to “divide the American people up based on the color of our skin,” among other things.

We have a president who is a racist who is a sexist a homophobe and he is a religious bigot, and his strategy to win reelection is to divide the American people up based on the color of our skin based, on where we were born based on our religion based on our sexual orientation.

“Our job, most importantly, is to defeat the most dangerous President in modern history of this country our job is to keep our eyes on the prize which is creating a decent life for all people,” he continued, later calling on his supporters to “resist.”

“Our job is to resist Trump’s effort to divide us up,” he added.

Sanders also responded to Trump’s speech in a series of tweets, telling supporters that their most “important job” involves combating and ultimately defeating “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

Trump is living in a parallel universe. He is way out of touch with ordinary people. He must be defeated. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

Things Trump didn’t mention in his campaign kickoff: -Climate change

-Tens of millions live paycheck to paycheck

-$1.5 trillion student debt crisis

-Our infrastructure is crumbling

-Minimum wage hasn’t been raised in 10 years

-40,000 people die from gun violence each year — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

Our most important job is to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

President Trump took aim at Sanders’ utopian socialist vision for America during Tuesday evening’s rally and reaffirmed that America will “never” be a socialist country.

“No matter what label they give, a vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and destruction of the American Dream,” he warned. “Don’t ever forget, this election is about you. It’s about your family, your future, and the fate of your country.”