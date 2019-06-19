Republican leaders on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee have asked chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) to examine widespread security protocol breaches at the State Department that stem from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

In a letter to Cummings released Monday, ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Government Operations Mark Meadows (R-NC), and ranking member of the Subcommittee on National Security Jody Hice (R-GA) requested a hearing to examine the issue.

“We request a hearing to examine widespread security protocol breaches at the State Department concerning former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s private email server,” they wrote.

They cited a June 5, 2019, letter from the State Department to Senate Finance Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), released Monday, which revealed that 15 officials had committed 30 security infractions and violations as a result of communications with Clinton through her private email arrangement.

“On June 5, 2019, the State Department disclosed that it had determined 15 officials had committed a total of 30 security infractions and violations as a result of communications with Secretary Clinton through her private email arrangement,” they wrote to Cummings, adding, “The State Department’s review remains ongoing and they have signaled the likelihood of further disclosures of personnel and security incidents before the conclusion of its review.”

“Given your previous statements about protecting our national security interests, I hope you would agree that the Committee should take immediate action on this matter. The wide-ranging fallout from these mishandling instances should not be minimized and obscured,” they continued.

According to the State Department, 23 “violations” and seven “infractions” were found, involving at least 15 individuals in the general handling of Clinton’s emails. The department did not release the names of the violators but noted that disciplinary action is outstanding. The State Department said its probe should wrap up by September 1.

During the peak of the controversy, Clinton said she did not send or receive any emails marked classified on her unsecure server, but it was ultimately discovered that she used “numerous personal devices” and transmitted a number of emails containing classified information and “top secret” information. However, Former FBI Director James Comey determined she was “extremely careless” and did not recommend further action during the highly anticipated July 5, 2016 news conference.

President Trump has questioned if the Democrats would investigate further.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: “Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails.”

“This is really big. Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this?” he asked: